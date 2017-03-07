Prince George’s Co. schools to close Wednesday for ‘A Day Without a Woman’

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County Public Schools announced Tuesday evening that it will be closed Wednesday because of the high number of staffers who requested off for the “Day Without a Woman” nationwide protest.

Thousands of staffers requested off for the protest and social media campaign — approximately 1,700 teachers and 30 percent of transportation staff, said Prince George’s County Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Maxwell.

“We cannot transport students and provide safe, productive learning environments without adequate staff. As a result, schools will be closed tomorrow for students,” Maxwell said in an email. “We apologize for the inconvenience this will surely cause to many families.”

Alexandria City Public Schools and Center City Public Charter Schools in D.C. also closed schools Wednesday for the campaign. The cancellations have sent parents scrambling to provide child care.

All Prince George’s County employees will be expected to report for work or follow the normal procedures for leave requests, Maxwell said.

The system said it has no political stance on “A Day Without a Woman,” which is led by the same group who organized the D.C. women’s march, which drew massive crowds to the National Mall the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Other school systems have not announced plans to close as of 8 p.m.