Local
Prince George's County, MD News

4 firefighters, 2 civilians injured in Capital Beltway crash

By Hanna Choi March 11, 2017 5:35 am
Four Prince George's County firefighters and two civilians were injured after a car rear-ended a fire truck on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway, officials said.

WASHINGTON — Four Prince George’s County firefighters and two civilians were injured after a car rear-ended a fire truck on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway in Maryland Saturday morning, officials said.

Maryland State Police said the fire engine was at the scene of an earlier crash involving a driver who fell asleep at the wheel and hit a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

The fire engine was providing barrier protection to another fire truck on the scene when it was rear-ended by a drunk driver, police told WTOP.

The firefighters and civilians were treated for minor injuries, officials said.

All lanes of the Capital Beltway Inner Loop were closed for several hours before they reopened around 6:40 a.m.

Another incident on the Virginia side of the Capital Beltway had Outer Loop lanes closed for several hours as well.

A crash just before Braddock Road diverted traffic onto a single lane until it was cleared shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Police are investigating both crashes.

