BREAKING NEWS William Peter Blatty, author of "The Exorcist," has died, his wife said. He was 89.

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Police: Student shot in…

Police: Student shot in leg near Suitland High School

By Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP January 13, 2017 1:54 pm 01/13/2017 01:54pm
Prince George's County police respond to a shooting near Suitland High School on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. A student was shot in the leg at a nearby apartment complex and dragged back into the school. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
Police outside Suitland High school
Prince George’s County police respond to a shooting near Suitland High School. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — A student was shot in the leg near Suitland High School, triggering a lockdown at the school on Friday, according to Prince George’s County police.

The student who was shot is expected to be OK, police said.

Prince George’s County Lt. David Coleman said the shooting happened at around noon, after a group of students left school grounds in order to fight.

The students were outside an apartment complex behind the school when another student produced a gun and shot a student in the leg,  Coleman said.

A group of students dragged the wounded student back to the school. The school was immediately placed on lockdown and searched as a precaution, Coleman said.

Mark Brady, spokesman for Prince George’s County Fire Department, said emergency responders took the student to the hospital. Police  described the student’s injuries as “non-life threatening.”

Coleman said no arrests have been made and that police were still looking for the suspected shooter.

WTOP’s Tiffany Arnold contributed to this report.

Topics:
district heights Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News shooting suitland high school
Prince George's County, MD News