Police: Student shot in leg near Suitland High School

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — A student was shot in the leg near Suitland High School, triggering a lockdown at the school on Friday, according to Prince George’s County police.

The student who was shot is expected to be OK, police said.

Prince George’s County Lt. David Coleman said the shooting happened at around noon, after a group of students left school grounds in order to fight.

The students were outside an apartment complex behind the school when another student produced a gun and shot a student in the leg, Coleman said.

A group of students dragged the wounded student back to the school. The school was immediately placed on lockdown and searched as a precaution, Coleman said.

Mark Brady, spokesman for Prince George’s County Fire Department, said emergency responders took the student to the hospital. Police described the student’s injuries as “non-life threatening.”

Coleman said no arrests have been made and that police were still looking for the suspected shooter.

