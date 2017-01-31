9:18 am, January 31, 2017
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Prince George’s Co.

By Abigail Constantino January 31, 2017 8:41 am 01/31/2017 08:41am
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4200 block of Kenilworth Avenue in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Tuesday. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

WASHINGTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Kenilworth Avenue in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Tuesday morning.

It happened on the southbound side of the 4200 block of Kenilworth Avenue, in Bladensburg.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department/EMS said that the man was not in the crosswalk when he was hit. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

Traffic was diverted to the side streets Tuesday morning as police investigated the fatal collision.

Less than a week ago, a pedestrian was killed in an accident on Indian Head Highway.

In 2013, more Prince George’s County residents died from motor vehicle accidents (95) than in any other Maryland county. The county has the second-highest number of fatal crashes involving pedestrians.

 WTOP’s Jacob Kerr and Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.

