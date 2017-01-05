6:19 pm, January 5, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Several school systems in the D.C. region have canceled evening activities. See the full list.

Prince George's County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Laurel family finds closure…

Laurel family finds closure after cold-case murder arrest

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP January 5, 2017 6:16 pm 01/05/2017 06:16pm
Share

On Thursday, Laurel police announced that they had made an arrest in the cold-case murder of Brian Moses, fulfilling a mom’s promise of justice to her dying son.

LAUREL, Md. — After 11 years of hurt, anger and grief, a family in Laurel, Maryland, is getting some closure.

On Thursday, police announced that Michael Duvall, 58, of D.C., had been indicted on a common-law murder charge in connection to the 2005 killing of 20-year-old Brian Moses.

Moses’ mother, Shirley Bell, said the news was overwhelming.

“It’s not that I was going to ever give up, but it just seems like this year was the year I could feel it coming,” Bell said with a sigh.

On Sept. 15, 2005, Moses was found semiconscious in a car that had been involved in a single-vehicle wreck on West Street near Laurel City Hall. Police said he had been stabbed in the chest.

He died weeks after police discovered him.

Bell said she promised her son on this deathbed that she’d find justice. Laurel Police Chief Richard McLaughlin delivered news of the arrest to Bell in person.

“We worked real hard for it,” Bell said. “I’m just glad that the Laurel police stuck with me.”

Moses’ family attended a news conference at announcing Duvall’s indictment, where McLaughlin offered words of hope to all crime victims.

“This case should act as a reminder to anybody that is a victim, a survivor, of this type of crime: These are not forgotten,” McLaughlin said. “There is no such thing as an inactive murder investigation. They are being worked — just not in the limelight. And, hopefully given time, all these cold cases will get closed.”

Duvall was arrested at a D.C. halfway house on Wednesday. In addition to murder charges tied to the death of Moses, Duvall faces first-degree assault charges in the District. Duvall already had served 10 years for a first-degree assault in D.C. that happened three months after Moses died.

Bell said Duvall was identified as a suspect back in 2005.

Citing efforts by the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office to build a criminal case, police on Thursday declined to provide details about a possible motive or how Duvall and Moses knew each other.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Brian Moses cold case crime kristi king Latest News laurel laurel police Local News Maryland News Michael Duvall murder charge Prince George's County, MD News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Laurel family finds closure…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

30 years ago: Deadly Amtrak crash
Obama presidency: Commander-in-chief
Fun stuff to do in January
Today in History: Jan. 5
10 warm salads for winter
2017 local deaths of note
2016 NFL Week 17 Recap
Look back at Obama presidency
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 1-7
Where are they now? 2016’s Pets of the Week
Best entertainment photos of 2016
Top sports photos of 2016
Must-see feature photos of 2016
Top photos of 2016
28 tricks and tips to save money
Most buzzed about restaurant openings of 2016
WTOP’s celebrity chats of 2016
Top entertainment stories of 2016
2016 Celebrity Deaths
2016's top local images