WASHINGTON — Deonte Carraway, the former Prince George’s County teacher’s aide accused of sexually abusing students, is expected to plead guilty to federal charges at his arraignment on Monday.

Court records show Carraway plans to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, before Judge Deborah Chasanow.

Contacted by WTOP, Carraway’s federal public defender, John Chamble, would not specify what charges his client would plead guilty to, or the conditions of the plea agreement.

Marcia Murphy, a spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein confirmed Carraway is scheduled to plead guilty Monday, but would not elaborate on the agreement.

Prosecutors say Carraway sexually abused students at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary School, in Glenarden, between August 2015 and February 2016, both on and off school property.

Carraway is facing 15 federal counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for the purpose of producing child pornography.

Carraway is also facing 270 charges of child abuse and child pornography in Maryland. Sources say it is not clear whether Carraway will also plead guilty in the state case, which is on hold until after his federal sentencing.

