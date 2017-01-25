4:11 pm, January 25, 2017
Prince George's County, MD News

Accused school bus stop shooter turns himself in to Prince George’s Co. police

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP January 25, 2017 3:53 pm 01/25/2017 03:53pm
WASHINGTON — The search is over for a man police considered “armed and dangerous” who is suspected of shooting a woman at a school bus stop in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Tuesday.

Roland Eugene Simms, 42, turned himself in to police Wednesday morning according to Prince George’s County police.

Simms was wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman at an Oxon Hill bus stop for Forest Heights Elementary about 7:12 a.m. Tuesday a couple blocks from South Capitol Street and the D.C. line.

Simms and the woman know each other according to police.

School children were at the bus stop when Simms opened fire, police said, but only the woman was hurt. She’s expected to survive and the county school system is making counselors available for the children as long as needed.

Ever since the gunfire erupted Tuesday morning, police were engaged in a “very active, aggressive” search for Simms, said Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan.

He  was considered armed and dangerous and no one should approach him.

“We were very thankful as law enforcement that Simms decided to turn himself in,” Donelan said. “At the end of what was a terrifying situation for so many, we’re very glad to bring this to conclusion.”

An arrest warrant for Simms said he was wanted for attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, first and second degree assault, and other related charges.

kristi king Latest News Local News Maryland News oxon hill Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county police Roland Eugene Simms school bus stop shooting
