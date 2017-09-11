Pet of the Week: 2017 pets

Pet of the Week is a weekly feature that highlights a pet available for adoption from D.C.'s Humane Rescue Alliance.

The adoptions team at HRA will be able to help adopters learn to work with her on this. So, if you live a relaxed lifestyle and have space in your heart for a senior pet, please visit Sparklie at our Oglethorpe St. location. She can’t wait to meet you! (Courtesy HRA)

Sparklie’s adopter should be ready to enjoy her penchant for warm beds and very casual walks. Sparklie is a little on the on the plump side, so her adopters should be willing to help her lose some weight and live a healthier lifestyle. Sparklie may be older, but she is still learning how to share her food and toys.

This little lady is 12 years old and looking for her forever home. As a senior, she is laid back and likes to relax, so a home without children under 12 years old would be best.

