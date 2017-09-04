College Football Corner: How about Howard!?!

WASHINGTON — On college football’s front page the DMV lays decidedly below-the-fold. Yes, Virginia Tech has dominated the ACC’s weaker division and Navy plays Army every December, but for the most part those schools plus Maryland and Virginia are watching the party rather than being in the middle of it.

And then there’s Howard — an FCS school in the MEAC that has more ten-loss seasons over the last decade than winning campaigns.

If the DMV is below the fold, the Bison are tucked in the second-to-last page next to the car ads.

So when former Richmond and Virginia coach Mike London took over the program last offseason, the usual shrugs and nods were given. The opening week slate that had Howard visiting UNLV didn’t really catch our eyes — the Bison have served as September cannon fodder for the likes of Maryland, Boston College and Rutgers over the last few years.

The fact that HU was a 45-point underdog was no surprise. But the 43-40 upset was. Somehow, Caylin Newton (younger brother of Cam) tallied 330 yards of offense against the Rebels and Howard stole the Labor Day weekend thunder away from the likes of Alabama, Michigan and even Maryland.

The Bison battle Kent State in week two. I’ll be watching.

Maryland won the early part of Saturday with a 51-41 victory over #23 Texas. While the Longhorns probably shouldn’t have been ranked, this is still a win against a highly regarded foe. And potentially a program-changing triumph in coach D.J. Durkin’s early tenure. More than a statement, this felt like an exclamation. Just let me know if I need to stay seated when Tyrrell Pigrome’s MRI results are revealed.

Terrapin Triumphs: The true sophomore Pigrome completed nine of 12 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 64 yards and another score. Jermaine Carter notched seven tackles and two sacks. Special teams blocked two field goals, returning one back for a TD.

Terrapin Troubles: The kicking game giveth, the kicking game taketh away. Texas scored on a punt return as well as a blocked field goal. The offense converted just three of 11 third downs. The defense coughed up 482 yards. Ten penalties (and nine after halftime) will get a second look on film-review day.

Next: Saturday against 1-0 Towson.

Virginia turned back the CAA demons of years past in a 28-10 win over William & Mary. It’s the first time the Cavs have won their season opener since 2013.

Cavalier Congrats: Kurt Benkert threw for 262 yards and three scores while directing a turnover-free offense. The tailback tandem of Jordan Ellis and Daniel Hamm tallied 115 yards on 26 carries, providing a nice counterpoint to Benkert’s passing. Malcolm Cook’s 13 tackles and a sack led a defense that held the Tribe to one of 11 on third down conversions. Just three penalties for 15 yards.

Cavalier Concerns: Tough to find a flaw in a double-digit home win. Benkert did throw a ton of short stuff (under 10 yards per completion) which worked against a CAA team … how will that work in the ACC?

Next: Saturday against 0-1 Indiana.

Virginia Tech wrapped up the local weekend with a 31-24 thriller over #22 West Virginia. For the first time in a while, FedEx Field felt like a really cool stadium. It’s a shame these two former Eastern Independents/Big East Conference foes can’t get together once every four years.

Hokie Highlights: Josh Jackson in his first game as a starter passed for 235 yards and a touchdown while running for 101 more and another score. Offensive balance had the Hokies running for 234 yards and passing for 235. Andrew Motuapuaka tallied 12 tackles while the defense held the Mountaineers to five of 19 on third down. Oscar Bradburn averaged 46.5 yards on eight punts.

Hokie Humblings: Joey Slye missed a pair of field goals, including a 32-yarder that would have made it a two-possession game with under two minutes left in regulation. The defense coughed up 592 yards and allowed West Virginia to drive the length of the field in the final minute of play.

Next: Saturday against 1-0 Delaware.

Navy began the weekend with a Friday night kickoff and a Saturday morning lightning delay in its 42-19 win over Florida Atlantic. I doubt they made a whole weekend of it in Boca Raton by showering on Sunday and flying back on Monday.

Midshipman Medals: Zach Abey ran for 235 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for another score as the ground game gained 416 yards. Sean Williams led the defense with eight stops.

Midshipmen Miscues: Three lightning delays? I’m going to say the “multiple lightning delay playbook” didn’t exist before last Friday — now it does. The Mids missed a 29-yard field goal and averaged under 35 yards per punt (even though there were no touchbacks).

Next: Saturday against 1-0 Tulane. Already looking into the weather forecast.

