Georgetown men’s basketball team in bus crash

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team faced a delay on the way to a road game on Monday – their bus got into an accident on Interstate 95.

The team was heading north on I-95 near Md. 100 outside Baltimore, at about 2:30 p.m. Monday when the bus struck the rear of an SUV, the Maryland State Police said.

Members of the team assisted the people in the other vehicle, which had rolled off the road.

No one on the team was seriously hurt, the Georgetown University Athletics Department said. A woman and her teenage son were in the other vehicle; there’s no word on whether they were hurt.

Georgetown plays at Villanova, in Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

