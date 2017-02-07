2:42 pm, February 7, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Georgetown men's basketball team…

Georgetown men’s basketball team in bus crash

By Rick Massimo February 7, 2017 9:11 am 02/07/2017 09:11am
17 Shares
The Georgetown University men's basketball team helps the people in the SUV that was struck. (Courtesy Georgetown University Athletics)

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team faced a delay on the way to a road game on Monday – their bus got into an accident on Interstate 95.

The team was heading north on I-95 near Md. 100 outside Baltimore, at about 2:30 p.m. Monday when the bus struck the rear of an SUV, the Maryland State Police said.

Members of the team assisted the people in the other vehicle, which had rolled off the road.

No one on the team was seriously hurt, the Georgetown University Athletics Department said. A woman and her teenage son were in the other vehicle; there’s no word on whether they were hurt.

Georgetown plays at Villanova, in Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
bus crash georgetown basketball Latest News Local News NCAA Basketball Other Sports Sports Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Georgetown men's basketball team…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball