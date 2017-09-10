501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Local man stranded in…

Local man stranded in Caribbean after Irma’s wrath

By Kathy Stewart | @KStewartWTOP September 10, 2017 5:14 pm 09/10/2017 05:14pm
Share

It was supposed to be a guys' trip to the Caribbean for one D.C.-area resident. But when Hurricane Irma hit the Dominican Republic, he was trapped, and some airlines were less than accommodating.

WASHINGTON — It was supposed to be a fun guys-only trip to the Caribbean — then, Hurricane Irma showed up.

Now, a D.C.-area resident is struggling to get back home.

Taylor, who declined to give her last name, said she’s been frustrated trying to get her husband back home following Hurricane Irma, which hit the Dominican Republic on Thursday. She says her husband and three of his buddies are stuck on the island.

Taylor says she had her husband booked for a homebound flight on Monday, but “Spirit Airlines then decided to cancel all flights out of one airport” in the Dominican Republic. The island has multiple airports.

According to Taylor, Spirit Airlines said they could place her husband on the next available flight from that airport — a week from Tuesday, or pay an additional cost of $400 to fly him out of an airport three hours away from where her husband is staying.

“Spirit Airlines was less than accommodating,” said Taylor.

She says it has been frustrating getting her husband and his friends booked for their flights, especially since the line of communication is disturbed by weak cellphone and internet service on the island.

“But I will say that American Airlines … were very accommodating, very willing to book him into a different airport, to change destinations, just so they could help me get him home,” said Taylor.

Now Taylor’s husband has a Miami-bound flight booked for Tuesday through American Airlines.

She said that American Airlines seems to be working with people during this crisis. Taylor said that she feels as if American Airlines is understanding of the situation, and even among flight cancellations on their end, they are not charging fees to change flights.

“He’s stuck in a hurricane, and I just want to get him home,” said Taylor.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Gallery

Photos: Hurricane Irma batters Florida

Hurricane Irma causes catastrophic destruction in Florida as it makes landfall.

Related Stories

Topics:
american airlines dominican republic Hurricane Irma kathy stewart Latest News Local News spirit airlines
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Celebrity birthdays Sept. 10-16
Irma's path of destruction
50 U.S. towns with gorgeous fall foliage
Today in History: Sept. 10
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
Florida prepares for Irma
World's royal children
New York Fashion Week
Harvey aftermath: Houston rebuilds
Flying into the eye of a hurricane
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
Houston flooding
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
Hurricane Harvey
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
DC's top restaurants
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
2017 local deaths of note
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore