Contention and compromise: The story of the Constitution

WASHINGTON — Sunday is Constitution Day, the anniversary of the day that the United States became the United States. But what is it we’re actually celebrating?

On Sept. 17, 1787, the document that acts as the supreme law of the United States was adopted and signed after a contentious series of negotiations that created the framework of not only the United States government, but the way we argue about it 230 years later.

Adam Rothman, a professor of American history at Georgetown University, said that on Sunday we essentially celebrate two things: “A framework of government that was established by this extraordinary group of founders in 1787 and 1788” and “the living endurance of that Constitution over time. It’s adaptable but it’s also durable.”

Learn what he has to say about the arguments that were resolved in Philadelphia all those years ago.

The haggling at the Constitutional Convention that started in May sometimes got contentious, Rothman said, but the delegates agreed on more than they clashed over. Since the end of the American Revolution, the U.S. had been operating under the Articles of Confederation, but the delegates knew that wasn’t cutting it. The Articles functioned as “more like a treaty between states than the construction of a real nation,” Rothman said. “It provided for a very weak national government.” He describes the situation as a form of chaos — the new country “was in a dangerous world, with foreign powers (including Britain and Spain) at its borders.” In the Peace of Paris — the 1783 treaty that formally ended the Revolution — Britain promised to abandon their forts in the Western United States. But they didn’t, and the U.S. couldn’t force them to do it. (National Archives via AP)

