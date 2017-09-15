501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Contention and compromise: The…

Contention and compromise: The story of the Constitution

By Rick Massimo September 15, 2017 5:23 pm 09/15/2017 05:23pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Sunday is Constitution Day, the anniversary of the day that the United States became the United States. But what is it we’re actually celebrating?

On Sept. 17, 1787, the document that acts as the supreme law of the United States was adopted and signed after a contentious series of negotiations that created the framework of not only the United States government, but the way we argue about it 230 years later.

Adam Rothman, a professor of American history at Georgetown University, said that on Sunday we essentially celebrate two things: “A framework of government that was established by this extraordinary group of founders in 1787 and 1788” and “the living endurance of that Constitution over time. It’s adaptable but it’s also durable.”

Learn what he has to say about the arguments that were resolved in Philadelphia all those years ago.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Gallery

‘One people’: Story behind the Declaration of Independence

The story behind the writing and adopting of the Declaration of Independence is no less compelling just because it’s complicated. A Georgetown University professor explains how it all happened.

More News

Topics:
constitution day Latest News National News u.s. constitution
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best area universities
Today in History: Sept. 15
Pumpkin spice craze
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Irma in Florida
Apple unveils new iPhone
Remembering Sept. 11 — 16 years later
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 10-16
Irma's path of destruction
50 U.S. towns with gorgeous fall foliage
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
Florida prepares for Irma
World's royal children
New York Fashion Week
Harvey aftermath: Houston rebuilds
Flying into the eye of a hurricane
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
DC's top restaurants
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
2017 local deaths of note
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore