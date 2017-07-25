501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 12:00 am 07/25/2017 12:00am
Share

Tractor-trailer survivor says people cried, asked for water

Smugglers offer crammed big rigs as ‘VIP treatment’ to US

Immigrants wept, pleaded for water and pounded on the truck

Iowa firm tied to truck deaths has history of legal problems

AP: US church goes to Brazil; instills fear, splits families

Pressure mounts to curtail surgery on intersex children

Rescuer clung to boy plucked from Arizona flash flood

US safety board to detail findings of deadly NY train crash

Teenage driver livestreams crash that killed sister

McCain making dramatic Senate return for crucial health vote

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

An early morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?