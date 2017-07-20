501.5
AP Top U.S. News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 12:00 am 07/20/2017 12:00am
Trump exhorts Senate anew to rid US of Obamacare

Fire racing near Yosemite park destroys dozens of structures

Lifestyle changes to stave off Alzheimer’s? Hints, no proof

Attorneys general: Keep protections for sex assault victims

Remains found likely is 10th victim of Arizona flash flood

Minneapolis police officer has yet to talk to investigators

Feds reviewing Ohio police shooting of unarmed black man

From sports star to inmate: OJ Simpson to plead for parole

Gas storage field that leaked methane gets reopening OK

Sheriff’s deputy convicted of smuggling in fishing scheme

