WASHINGTON — John Eustace, who retired as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security two weeks ago, was at the US embassy in Pakistan in 1979 when his friend was killed in a terror attack.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt, Eustace recounts numerous other encounters with terrorism and issues a warning moving forward.

An intimate relationship with terrorism John Eustace speaks with WTOP's JJ Green

