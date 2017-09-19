Montgomery Co. bill would bring bowhunting closer to homes, buildings

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County council members are considering a bill that would allow bowhunters to be closer to homes and buildings when hunting.

The change under consideration would align local law with state law. In the last Maryland General Assembly session, lawmakers approved a bill that cuts the “safety zone” from 100 yards to 50 yards.

The same law would require that a bowhunter would have to maintain a distance of 300 yards from a school — public or private — when classes are in session or when an event is taking place at the school.

The council’s public safety committee is expected to hold a work session on the issue on Sept. 25.

