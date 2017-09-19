201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. bill would…

Montgomery Co. bill would bring bowhunting closer to homes, buildings

By Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP September 19, 2017 10:08 pm 09/19/2017 10:08pm
Share
A bill under consideration in Montgomery County would allow bow hunters to be closer to homes and buildings while hunting. The county council's public safety committee is expected to hold a work session on the issue on Sept. 25, 2017. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/twildlife)

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County council members are considering a bill that would allow bowhunters to be closer to homes and buildings when hunting.

The change under consideration would align local law with state law. In the last Maryland General Assembly session, lawmakers approved a bill that cuts the “safety zone” from 100 yards to 50 yards.

The same law would require that a bowhunter would have to maintain a distance of 300 yards from a school — public or private — when classes are in session or when an event is taking place at the school.

The council’s public safety committee is expected to hold a work session on the issue on Sept. 25.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
bow hunting hunting Latest News Local News maryland general assembly Maryland News montgomery county council Montgomery County, MD News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?