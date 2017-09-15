Hoggle ordered held without bond on murder charges

WASHINGTON — A Clarksburg mother indicted on murder charges for the disappearance and deaths of her two young children, Sarah and Jacob Hoggle, was ordered held without bond during a court appearance Friday afternoon.

Related Stories Hoggle indicted on murder charges for deaths of her 2 children Montgomery County, MD News

Catherine Hoggle, 30, has been undergoing medical treatment at a state psychiatric hospital for more than two years after she was determined to be incompetent to stand trial for misdemeanor charges related to her missing children. Those charges were dropped ahead of the grand jury indictment handed down on Thursday.

Troy Turner, the father of Sarah, 2, and Jacob, 3, long believed that his children were still alive, organizing searches for them and passing out fliers. But he has come to terms with the reality that his children are not coming home.

“I have held out hope that something else may have happened, as I think that any parent under theses circumstances would. But it has always been a faint hope, and I know now that with the passage of time that Catherine killed my babies,” he said.

Hoggle’s mother, Lindsey Hoggle, said she welcomes the new charges because they will nudge the case forward. But she does not believe her daughter killed Sarah and Jacob and hopes that they are still alive.

The new charges restart the clock, giving prosecutors another five years for Hoggle to regain her competency and to stand trial. Under Maryland law, if a defendant is deemed incompetent, misdemeanors or nonviolent crimes must be dismissed after three years. That deadline was fast approaching.

Prosecutors said they have not unearthed any new evidence in the case. Investigators have long believed that the children were dead.

The indictment contains few details, but states that the children were killed sometime between Sept. 7 and 8, 2014.

“We’re still waiting to see what the evidence is relevant to the homicide charges,” defense attorney David Felsen said.

Hoggle, who has previously been diagnosed with paranoia and schizophrenia, is the last person to see the children alive and has given conflicting information about where they are.

Extensive searches of the Clarkburg and Darnestown areas turned up no clues of the children’s whereabouts.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report from Rockville, Maryland.

Stay with WTOP for updates on this developing story.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.