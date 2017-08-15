Woman escapes would-be rapist in Gaithersburg park, police say

WASHINGTON — A West Virginia man has been arrested and charged with assaulting and trying to rape a woman who got away from him in a Gaithersburg, Maryland, park.

Montgomery County police said Jeffrey Uy, 22, of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, approached a woman walking her dog in Great Seneca Stream Valley Park Monday morning and asked her twice to have sex with him. When she refused, he grabbed her. The woman broke free and ran, with Uy chasing her, police said.

The woman called the police when it appeared she’d evaded Uy. After officers had arrived and were talking to her, she saw Uy walking on a different trail and pointed him out.

They stopped Uy and talked with him. Police say he admitted grabbing the woman and said he wanted to have sex with her whether she agreed to or not.

He was arrested Monday morning and charged with assault and attempted second-degree rape. The police think there may be other victims, and ask anyone who recognizes Uy to call them at 301-279-8000.

In a statement, the police repeated their list of safety tips for people walking in parks:

Notify family and/or friends of your plans — where you will be and what time that you expect to return.

Know the name and location of the park/facility that you are using

Always carry a cellphone with you and ensure that it is fully charged

Should you need emergency services, knowing your exact location at all times will help rescue personnel locate you quicker

Be observant and aware of your surroundings at all times

Avoid poorly lit or desolate areas

If you feel uncomfortable in someone’s presence, trust your feelings and take measures to distance yourself from him or her.

