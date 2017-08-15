501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Woman escapes would-be rapist…

Woman escapes would-be rapist in Gaithersburg park, police say

By Rick Massimo August 15, 2017 6:09 pm 08/15/2017 06:09pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A West Virginia man has been arrested and charged with assaulting and trying to rape a woman who got away from him in a Gaithersburg, Maryland, park.

Montgomery County police said Jeffrey Uy, 22, of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, approached a woman walking her dog in Great Seneca Stream Valley Park Monday morning and asked her twice to have sex with him. When she refused, he grabbed her. The woman broke free and ran, with Uy chasing her, police said.

Jeffrey Uy, of West Virginia, is charged with assault and attempted second-degree rape. (Courtesy Montgomery County Police Department)

The woman called the police when it appeared she’d evaded Uy. After officers had arrived and were talking to her, she saw Uy walking on a different trail and pointed him out.

They stopped Uy and talked with him. Police say he admitted grabbing the woman and said he wanted to have sex with her whether she agreed to or not.

He was arrested Monday morning and charged with assault and attempted second-degree rape. The police think there may be other victims, and ask anyone who recognizes Uy to call them at 301-279-8000.

In a statement, the police repeated their list of safety tips for people walking in parks:

  • Notify family and/or friends of your plans — where you will be and what time that you expect to return.
  • Know the name and location of the park/facility that you are using
  • Always carry a cellphone with you and ensure that it is fully charged
  • Should you need emergency services, knowing your exact location at all times will help rescue personnel locate you quicker
  • Be observant and aware of your surroundings at all times
  • Avoid poorly lit or desolate areas
  • If you feel uncomfortable in someone’s presence, trust your feelings and take measures to distance yourself from him or her.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
attempted rape gaithersburg Great Seneca Stream Valley Park Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?