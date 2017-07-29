Police: Germantown man raped 13-year-old, other victims possible

WASHINGTON — A Germantown, Maryland, man has been arrested for the rape of a 13-year-old Washington County girl. Montgomery County Police say the pair communicated on Snapchat and Instagram, and they’re concerned that there could be other victims.

Charles Ebenezer Berry, 21, of the 21200 block of Bunyan Circle in Germantown is accused of picking up the girl at her home last month and taking her to the Extended Stay America Hotel in Germantown.

Her family reported the girl missing on June 23. The girl phoned home June 24. Family members picked her up at the hotel and notified police.

Berry was arrested July 27 near his Germantown home.

“Our detectives obtained a warrant for the suspect charging him with one count of 2nd degree rape because of the age difference,” said Officer Rick Goodale, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Police Department.

The adult and the child met last year on social media. Berry knew the victim’s age.

“The victim told our detectives that she had been in contact with the suspect through Snapchat and Instagram and they had started conversing when she was 12 years old,” Goodale said.

Investigators believe that Berry may have corresponded with other juvenile females on social media and there could be more victims.

Berry is being held without bond.

Anyone who believes that their child may have corresponded with Berry is asked to contact the Special Victim’s Investigation Division at 240-773-5400.

