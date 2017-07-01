Police arrest 4 in string of Montgomery Co. car thefts, burglaries

WASHINGTON — Four men have been charged in a series of home burglaries and car thefts during early May and late June in Montgomery County.

Oussama Kassimi, 25, of an unconfirmed address; Alejandro Josue Perez, 23, of the 3100 block of 16th Street NW D.C.; Rodrigo Adalberto Miranda, 37, of an unconfirmed address; and Gary Johnson, 36, of the 1300 block of Spring Road NW, D.C. were charged with burglary and theft offenses.

According to a Montgomery County news release, residents of the White Oak, Kensington and Chevy Chase Terrace neighborhoods reported overnight burglaries where credit cards and vehicles were stolen.

Detectives say the homes were accessed through unlocked windows and doors.

Police said the following burglaries have been linked to the suspects:

Stolen property from a home on the 200 block of Northwest Terrace in White Oak on May 29.

Stolen property and vehicle from a home on the 900 block of Schindler Drive in White Oak on May 30.

Two burglaries and an attempted burglary at three residences in the 10500 block of Meredith Drive in Kensington on June 1.

Two burglaries in the 4600 block of Hunt Avenue and in the 4700 block of Morgan Drive in Chevy Chase Terrace on June 3. Property, credit cards and a vehicle were stolen from the home on Morgan Drive. Property and a vehicle were stolen from the home on Hunt Avenue.

Police alleged that Miranda and Kassimi used stolen credit cards at pharmacies in D.C. Police said detectives found physical evidence of Perez and Johnson from a stolen vehicle that was later recovered by police.

Miranda was arrested on June 16 and is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

Johnson and Kassimi were arrested in D.C. on June 22 and have been extradited to Montgomery County. Johnson was released on a $3,500 bond and Kassimi was released on a $3,000 bond.

Perez was arrested on June 24 and is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

