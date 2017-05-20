Montgomery Co. school buses catch fire

WASHINGTON — School buses were alight late Friday night into Saturday morning in a Montgomery County bus depot.

One school bus was destroyed and two have significant damage, a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman said. There were no injuries.

The fire at the Crabbs Branch Way depot happened around midnight and it was extinguished about half an hour later.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

U/D MCPS bus lot- the fire is out cause under investigation. No injuries pic.twitter.com/K4L2s1bnVx — BC Steve Mann (@mcfrsPIO6) May 20, 2017

MCFRS on scene at the Crabbs Branch bus depot. 1 county school bus destroyed by fire, 2 other’s damaged. pic.twitter.com/dVjQznfR9I — BC Steve Mann (@mcfrsPIO6) May 20, 2017

