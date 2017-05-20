Montgomery County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. school buses…

Montgomery Co. school buses catch fire

By Abigail Constantino May 20, 2017 1:04 am 05/20/2017 01:04am
Share

WASHINGTON — School buses were alight late Friday night into Saturday morning in a Montgomery County bus depot.

One school bus was destroyed and two have significant damage, a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman said. There were no injuries.

The fire at the Crabbs Branch Way depot happened around midnight and it was extinguished about half an hour later.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
bus depot crabbs way fire Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News school buses
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. school buses…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Montgomery County, MD News