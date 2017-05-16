Montgomery Co. councilman wants to free hotels from lifeguard requirement

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The Montgomery County Council has introduced a bill to exempt hotel pools from having to provide lifeguards.

In a letter proposing the exemption, Councilmember Sidney Katz states that Montgomery County is one of only two counties in the state that require that a lifeguard be on duty while the pool is open for use. The requirement applies to hotel pools of a certain size.

The other jurisdiction is Baltimore County, where a similar bill is expected to be considered Tuesday afternoon. A final reading of the bill and a vote on the Baltimore County measure is scheduled for later this month.

Four Montgomery County Council members are backing Katz’s bill including Council members Nancy Floreen, Marc Elrich and Roger Berliner.

In a memo shared with the Council, Katz states that the law applies to 36 hotel pools in Montgomery County. Katz suggests that some hotels have closed their pools rather than restrict guests’ use of the pool. He also believes that the law puts hotels in the county at a competitive disadvantage to hotels operating in neighboring communities without the lifeguard requirement.

Hotels would be required to posts signs warning that hotel guests would swim at their own risk. Hotels would also be required have staff trained in CPR and first aid on the property at all times.

