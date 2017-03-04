8:22 am, March 4, 2017
Pedestrian struck in Montgomery Co.

By Saeko Robinson | @WTOPsrobinson March 4, 2017 6:53 am 03/04/2017 06:53am
WASHINGTON — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Montgomery County, Maryland, early Saturday, officials said.

Montgomery County police said the pedestrian was struck in the intersection of Colesville Road and Georgia Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Officials said a collision reconstruction team was on the scene.

Colesville Road and Georgia Avenue were closed for hours as police investigated the incident.

