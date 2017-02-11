7:46 am, February 11, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Montgomery County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Pipe burst delays reopening…

Pipe burst delays reopening at Little Falls Library

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP February 11, 2017 6:32 am 02/11/2017 06:32am
Share

Montgomery County readers looking forward to the reopening of a refurbished Little Falls Library will have to wait a little longer after a pipe burst under the building.

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County readers looking forward to the reopening of a refurbished Little Falls Library will have to wait a little longer after a pipe burst under the building.

Once upon a time, lying quietly under the sleeping books in the Little Falls Library was a pipe monster that tried to drown them.

Enter the story’s hero.

“Fortunately, we got in there and we managed to stop the flow before it rose to the level of the  lower shelves with the books,” said David Dise, the director of Montgomery County’s General services department.

When his crews were able to subdue the angry 4-inch cast iron pipeline, it left nearly 8 inches of water in the basement.

They were checking the fire and sprinkler system when the pipe burst. Dise said it’s too early to determine the cost of the damage done, but the new carpet laid in the basement has to be torn up and redone, he said. There was also damage to the library’s new elevator’s mechanical system.

“It set this library project back four to six months,” he said.

In the meantime, readers of all sizes can find their next book at the Bethesda location until Little Falls is ready to reopen. Bethesda was set for a refresh, as the library system calls it, in March. But that has been delayed so there are resources available for Montgomery County’s avid readers.

“Instead of spending money on new buildings, we are reading it around to existing libraries. A refresh includes: new carpeting, shelving, furniture, rearranging things and even going in and putting in elevators,” Dise said.

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Education News Latest News little falls library Local News Maryland News megan cloherty montgomery county Montgomery County, MD News pipe burst public library
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Pipe burst delays reopening…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

10 lesser-known romantic songs for Valentine’s Day
Most expensive DC-area homes sold in January 2017
10 of DC’s most romantic restaurants
Today in History: Feb. 11
Tornadoes tear through Louisiana
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best free hotel amenities and experiences
Patriots Super Bowl parade
Black history: DC's movers and shakers
Lady Gaga during Super Bowl Halftime
Local hotels among nation's best
Super Bowl ads
Super Bowl 51
Celebrity birthdays Feb. 5-11
Renovations that do and don't pay off
10 underrated cruise destinations for 2017
Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows (worst to best)
Romantic recipes for Valentine's Day
2017 local deaths of note
How did Trump's inauguration crowd size compare?
Inside Obamas' new home