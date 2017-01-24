WASHINGTON — A Bladensburg, Maryland, man has been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery in Olney on Monday night and another suspect has still not been identified, police say.

Kofi Essuman Kwagyan, 24, may be one of two suspects who were involved in a robbery before 8 p.m. Monday in the 18100 block of Marksman Circle, according to Montgomery County police. The two suspects wore ski masks and one of them was armed with a handgun. They approached a group of people outside the Marksman Circle home and forced them inside. The suspects took cash from the group and one of the suspects ordered two of the victims to accompany him to a home in the 18700 block of Bloomfield Road to get more money.

One of the victims was able to alert someone about the robbery who was then able to contact police. Once the suspect and victims arrived at the Bloomfield Road address, the suspect saw police in the area and took off, police say. The other suspect was still holding victims at the Marksman Circle address but fled before police arrived.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers patrolling the area spotted a man who matched the description of a suspect boarding a Metrobus on Olney Sandy Spring Road. Officers stopped the bus and identified the suspect as Kwagyan, who had evidence from the robbery in his possession, police say.

Kwagyan is being held without bond and has been charged with kidnapping, home invasion, armed robbery, assault charges and other related offenses.

Detectives believe the robbery may not have been a random event. Police are still trying to identify the suspect who ran from the Marksman Circle address.

Anyone who has information about this case can call 240-773-5070. To stay anonymous, call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477.

