Developers break ground on residential-retail project in Alexandria’s Old Town

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh March 8, 2017 3:54 pm
A rendering of the Gables Old Town North project, which is set to open in 2019. (Courtesy EDENS)

WASHINGTON — Developers officially broke ground on a mixed-use residential and retail development in Alexandria’s Old Town North Wednesday.

The project, at 530 First Street, is being co-developed by EDENS and Gables Residential.

The development is the site of a former Giant Food grocery store at the corner of First Street and N. Pitt Street,

Gables Old Town North will include 50,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space and 232 residences.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking was largely ceremonial, with Alexandria Mayor Allison Silberberg and City Manager Mark Jinks on hand. Actual construction will begin sometime this spring.

The development will open in 2019.

Alexandria, VA News Gables Old Town North Old Town North Real Estate News Virginia
