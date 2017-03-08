Developers break ground on residential-retail project in Alexandria’s Old Town

WASHINGTON — Developers officially broke ground on a mixed-use residential and retail development in Alexandria’s Old Town North Wednesday.

The project, at 530 First Street, is being co-developed by EDENS and Gables Residential.

The development is the site of a former Giant Food grocery store at the corner of First Street and N. Pitt Street,

Gables Old Town North will include 50,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space and 232 residences.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking was largely ceremonial, with Alexandria Mayor Allison Silberberg and City Manager Mark Jinks on hand. Actual construction will begin sometime this spring.

The development will open in 2019.

