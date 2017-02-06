3:02 pm, February 7, 2017
Virginia Power parent changes its name

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh February 6, 2017 1:25 pm 02/06/2017 01:25pm
This Wednesday April 29, 2015 photo shows Dominion Power's coal fired power plant along the James River in Chester, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON — Dominion Resources Inc. will change its name to Dominion Energy Inc., a change it says more accurately reflects its focus on the evolving energy marketplace.

Dominion, parent company of Dominion Virginia Power, has a variety of businesses in its portfolio, including power generation and transmission lines, natural gas and oil, and an aggressively growing solar power business, including a big solar partnership in Virginia with Amazon.

In September, Dominion completed its acquisition of Salt Lake City-based Questar Corporation, expanding its utility footprint to Western states.

Dominion’s new logo. (Courtesy Dominion Energy)

“Over the years, Dominion has expanded to serve new markets with a broader range of services,” said Kelly O’Keefe, head of creative brand management at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Brandcenter, branding school.

“This is a good time to unify the brand, clarify the name and simplify the logo. The updated name is more recognizable and the new logo is simple, fresh and timeless,” O’Keefe, who helped Dominion with its rebranding said.

Dominion’s name change still requires shareholder approval expected at its annual meeting this spring.

It will also roll out a new logo along with its new name.

