The Advisory Board is considering a sale

WASHINGTON — The big Washington research and consulting firm The Advisory Board said its board of directors and management were exploring, reviewing and evaluating strategic alternatives that could include putting the company up for sale.

The company said it would evaluate a range of alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a separation or sale of all or part of the company, strategic transactions or continuing on its current course.

No timetable has been set for making any decisions, The Advisory Board said.

Goldman Sachs & Co. and Allen & Company LLC are activing as financial advisors.

The Advisory Board specializes in research and consulting for clients in the healthcare and education industries.

It has about 3,500 employees and roughly $800 million revenue.

Speculation about the company’s sale has driven its stock (NASDAQ: ABCO) up 40 percent in the last month.

