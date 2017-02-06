3:08 pm, February 7, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » The Advisory Board is…

The Advisory Board is considering a sale

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh February 6, 2017 10:47 am 02/06/2017 10:47am
11 Shares
D.C.-based research and consulting firm The Advisory Board said its board of directors and management were exploring options that could include putting the company up for sale. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/monsitj)

WASHINGTON — The big Washington research and consulting firm The Advisory Board said its board of directors and management were exploring, reviewing and evaluating strategic alternatives that could include putting the company up for sale.

The company said it would evaluate a range of alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a separation or sale of all or part of the company, strategic transactions or continuing on its current course.

No timetable has been set for making any decisions, The Advisory Board said.

Goldman Sachs & Co. and Allen & Company LLC are activing as financial advisors.

The Advisory Board specializes in research and consulting for clients in the healthcare and education industries.

It has about 3,500 employees and roughly $800 million revenue.

Speculation about the company’s sale has driven its stock (NASDAQ: ABCO) up 40 percent in the last month.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
business jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Money News The Advisory Board Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Money News » The Advisory Board is…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Money News