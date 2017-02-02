5:26 am, February 4, 2017
Target to hold job fair ahead of Bethesda store opening

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh February 2, 2017 2:18 pm 02/02/2017 02:18pm
A rendering shows the small-format Target slated for an opening this spring in the Shops of Wisconsin development in Bethesda. The location will be the third small-format store in the D.C. area. (Courtesy of Target)

WASHINGTON — Target plans to hold a job fair next week to fill 75 positions at its new, small format store opening in Bethesda.

Target plans to hold its job fair Feb. 7 and 8 for the new store set to open in April at the Shops of Wisconsin.

The 35,000-square-foot store is what the retailer calls one of its flexible format stores, which are smaller stores that include a mix of products that cater to the neighborhoods that the store serves. The Bethesda store will include groceries, clothing, home goods and a pharmacy.

The Bethesda location will be Target’s third smaller, flexible format store in the D.C. area. Flexible format stores opened in College Park and Rosslyn in 2015. Target is developing the smaller store format for urban locations not generally suited for its larger stores and big parking lots.

Target employs about 7,800 workers in the D.C. and Baltimore region, which is home to 67 of the company’s stores including the new Bethesda site.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bethesda Hilton Garden Inn, at 7301 Waverly Street.

