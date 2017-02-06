Most expensive DC-area homes sold in January 2017

Six of the 10 most expensive residential sales in January were in the District. See a slideshow of the D.C. area's most expensive home sales.

The Federal-style attached row house in Georgetown was built in 1865. It has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bath. (Courtesy MRIS, a Bright MLS)

WASHINGTON — The ten most expensive residential sales in the Washington region in January ranged from a $3.1 million, six-bedroom traditional on a half-acre in the District’s Wesley Heights neighborhood to a $10.8 million Beaux Arts estate with seven-bedrooms in D.C.’s Massachusetts Avenue Heights.

The Massachusetts Avenue Heights estate sold for a 10 percent discount from list price.

