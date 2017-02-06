2:57 pm, February 7, 2017
Most expensive DC-area homes sold in January 2017

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh February 6, 2017 4:29 pm 02/06/2017 04:29pm
Six of the 10 most expensive residential sales in January were in the District. See a slideshow of the D.C. area's most expensive home sales.

WASHINGTON — The ten most expensive residential sales in the Washington region in January ranged from a $3.1 million, six-bedroom traditional on a half-acre in the District’s Wesley Heights neighborhood to a $10.8 million Beaux Arts estate with seven-bedrooms in D.C.’s Massachusetts Avenue Heights.

Six of the 10 most expensive residential sales in January were in the District.

The Massachusetts Avenue Heights estate sold for a 10 percent discount from list price.

Click through the slideshow below to see January’s most expensive sales, courtesy listing service MRIS, a Bright MLS.

