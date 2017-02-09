Maryland, Virginia make top 10 for teacher pay

WASHINGTON — What public school teachers get paid varies widely by experience and education, as well as region, city and even school district, but, based simply on average salaries in each state, Maryland and Virginia make the top 10.

The website GoBankingRates.com took data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics from May 2015 and looked at the annual mean wages for elementary school teachers, middle school teachers and high school teachers. It excluded pay for special education instructors.

Based on its number crunching, the average public school teacher pay in Maryland is $65,257, ranking Maryland No. 8 on the list of top 10 states for teacher pay.

GOBankingRates notes teachers can make even more money in wealthier areas of Maryland, and with more experience. It cites a Capital Gazette report that says the average salary in Maryland could mean a $13,000 difference.

Virginia ranked No. 10, at $63,493. Fairfax County offers the highest average salaries. The Virginia Department of Education pegs the average salary for fiscal 2016 in Fairfax County at $66,084.

At the other end of the list, Mississippi ranks as the state where public school teachers get paid the least, at $42,043.

“While no one enters the teaching industry for the money, our study findings reveal some rather large income discrepancies depending on where in the country teachers live,” said Kristen Bonner, lead researcher on the study.

“For those in the education industry who might be considering a relocation, a state’s job opportunity and competition rates are also important factors to keep in mind,” she said.

GOBankingRates.com 10 states where teachers get paid the most:

Alaska New York Connecticut California Massachusetts New Jersey Rhode Island Maryland Illinois Virginia

You can see GOBankingrates.com’s full list of teacher pay by state.

