idX takes former Fredericksburg GM plant, plans 150 jobs

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh February 7, 2017 1:46 pm 02/07/2017 01:46pm
Specialty manufacturing company idX Corp is acquiring the former General Motors Fredericksburg Powertrain plant seen here in June 2009. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON — Specialty manufacturing company idX Corp is acquiring the former General Motors Fredericksburg Powertrain plant and will convert it to a state-of-the-art manufacturing operation.

idX will invest $7.2 million in the facility and create 150 manufacturing jobs.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe approved a $400,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help lure idX to Virginia, which competed against Maryland and North Carolina.

idX specializes in furnishings and displays for retail stores and showrooms and the hospitality industry. It has a facility in Columbia, Maryland, and eight other cities, as well as international locations in China, India, the U.K., Mexico, Toronto and Tokyo.

The 18-year-old company is headquartered near St. Louis, Missouri. Its customers include Total Wine, Tesla and Under Armour.

