Amazon restaurant delivery comes to DC

WASHINGTON — Amazon restaurant delivery has launched in the District, with 150 restaurants initially on board.

The initial service area in D.C. includes Capitol Hill, Georgetown, Adams Morgan, H Street, Shaw and downtown, as well as several others. Customers can check availability by address.

The minimum order is $20, but delivery is free for Amazon Prime members.

The service is already available in several Northern Virginia communities.

Customers can order using the Amazon or Prime Now mobile apps, or directly on the Amazon website, and track their delivery by watching the driver’s route from restaurant to delivery address in real time.

Amazon says all food will be delivered in one hour or less. It also says they will add no markup to regular restaurant menu prices, and will refund the difference if a customer spots one.

Here is a list of participating restaurants in the District:

Absolute Noodle

Acacia Bistro

Addis Ethiopian Restaurants

Al Volo DC

Amsterdam Falafelshop

Appioo African Bar & Grill

Arepa Zone

b DC Penn Quarter

Banana Leaves Asian Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Bangkok Joes

Bar Deco

Bolt Burgers

Bozzelli’s

Cafe of India

Coppi’s Organic Restaurant

Das Ethiopian

DC Pizza

DC Wisey’s

DCity Smokehouse

District Doughnut and Coffee

Duffy’s Irish Restaurant and Pub

Dupont Pizza

Espita Mezcaleria

Hill Country Barbecue Market

Indique

I-Thai Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Johnny Pistola’s

Kapnos

Khepra’s Raw Food Juice Bar

Kogod Liquors & Deli

Le Caprice DC Cafe Bakery

Lore Lounge

Maketto

Masala Art

Mayur Kabob House

Merzi

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moxie’s

Mythology

Nazca Mochica

Nerds & Nibblers

New Dynasty Chinese Restaurant

New Heights Restaurant

Osteria Morini

Panda Gourmet

Pasha’s Kitchen

Pizza Mart

Pow Pow

Prescription Chicken

Quara Ethiopian Fusion Restaurant

Rakuya

Rasoi Indian Kitchen

Rice Bar

Rito Loco

San Antonio Bar & Grill

Shanghai Tokyo Cafe

Shawafel

Simply Banh Mi

Sloppy Mamas

Thai Chili

The Chickery

The Deli

Toku Japanese and Asian Cuisine

Tono Sushi

Uni Bistro

Uprising Muffin Company

Ventnor Sports

West Wing Cafe

Zorba’s Cafe

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.