Amazon restaurant delivery comes to DC

WASHINGTON — Amazon restaurant delivery has launched in the District, with 150 restaurants initially on board.
The initial service area in D.C. includes Capitol Hill, Georgetown, Adams Morgan, H Street, Shaw and downtown, as well as several others. Customers can check availability by address.
The minimum order is $20, but delivery is free for Amazon Prime members.
The service is already available in several Northern Virginia communities.
Customers can order using the Amazon or Prime Now mobile apps, or directly on the Amazon website, and track their delivery by watching the driver’s route from restaurant to delivery address in real time.
Amazon says all food will be delivered in one hour or less. It also says they will add no markup to regular restaurant menu prices, and will refund the difference if a customer spots one.
Here is a list of participating restaurants in the District:
- Absolute Noodle
- Acacia Bistro
- Addis Ethiopian Restaurants
- Al Volo DC
- Amsterdam Falafelshop
- Appioo African Bar & Grill
- Arepa Zone
- b DC Penn Quarter
- Banana Leaves Asian Restaurant & Sushi Bar
- Bangkok Joes
- Bar Deco
- Bolt Burgers
- Bozzelli’s
- Cafe of India
- Coppi’s Organic Restaurant
- Das Ethiopian
- DC Pizza
- DC Wisey’s
- DCity Smokehouse
- District Doughnut and Coffee
- Duffy’s Irish Restaurant and Pub
- Dupont Pizza
- Espita Mezcaleria
- Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Indique
- I-Thai Restaurant & Sushi Bar
- Johnny Pistola’s
- Kapnos
- Khepra’s Raw Food Juice Bar
- Kogod Liquors & Deli
- Le Caprice DC Cafe Bakery
- Lore Lounge
- Maketto
- Masala Art
- Mayur Kabob House
- Merzi
- Moe’s Southwest Grill
- Moxie’s
- Mythology
- Nazca Mochica
- Nerds & Nibblers
- New Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
- New Heights Restaurant
- Osteria Morini
- Panda Gourmet
- Pasha’s Kitchen
- Pizza Mart
- Pow Pow
- Prescription Chicken
- Quara Ethiopian Fusion Restaurant
- Rakuya
- Rasoi Indian Kitchen
- Rice Bar
- Rito Loco
- San Antonio Bar & Grill
- Shanghai Tokyo Cafe
- Shawafel
- Simply Banh Mi
- Sloppy Mamas
- Thai Chili
- The Chickery
- The Deli
- Toku Japanese and Asian Cuisine
- Tono Sushi
- Uni Bistro
- Uprising Muffin Company
- Ventnor Sports
- West Wing Cafe
- Zorba’s Cafe
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.