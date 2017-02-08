Accenture to acquire Endgame’s government business

WASHINGTON — Accenture has agreed to buy Arlington-based Endgame Inc.’s federal government services business for an undisclosed sum, adding to a string of local cybersecurity company acquisitions.
Endgame’s federal government services business will become part of Accenture Federal Services. The business being acquired is a cybersecurity software maker for endpoint detection and response.
Accenture and Endgame already have a marketing partnership.
Endgame recently won an $18.8-million endpoint detection and response contract from the U.S. Airforce.
Accenture has made several local cybersecurity acquisitions recently, including Alexandria-based Defense Point Security LLC, Arlington-based FusionX, and Chantilly-based Agilex Technologies.
