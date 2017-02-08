6:12 pm, February 8, 2017
Accenture to acquire Endgame’s government business

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh February 8, 2017 5:56 pm 02/08/2017 05:56pm
This handout photo shows the lobby to Endgame's corporate headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. The cybersecurity software maker has been acquired by Accenture. (Courtesy Business Wire)

WASHINGTON — Accenture has agreed to buy Arlington-based Endgame Inc.’s federal government services business for an undisclosed sum, adding to a string of local cybersecurity company acquisitions.

Endgame’s federal government services business will become part of Accenture Federal Services. The business being acquired is a cybersecurity software maker for endpoint detection and response.

Accenture and Endgame already have a marketing partnership.

Endgame recently won an $18.8-million endpoint detection and response contract from the U.S. Airforce.

Accenture has made several local cybersecurity acquisitions recently, including Alexandria-based Defense Point Security LLC, Arlington-based FusionX, and Chantilly-based Agilex Technologies.

