Accenture to acquire Endgame’s government business

WASHINGTON — Accenture has agreed to buy Arlington-based Endgame Inc.’s federal government services business for an undisclosed sum, adding to a string of local cybersecurity company acquisitions.

Endgame’s federal government services business will become part of Accenture Federal Services. The business being acquired is a cybersecurity software maker for endpoint detection and response.

Accenture and Endgame already have a marketing partnership.

Endgame recently won an $18.8-million endpoint detection and response contract from the U.S. Airforce.

Accenture has made several local cybersecurity acquisitions recently, including Alexandria-based Defense Point Security LLC, Arlington-based FusionX, and Chantilly-based Agilex Technologies.

