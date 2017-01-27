3:47 am, January 28, 2017
Tel Aviv-based i24 News launches in US with DC bureau

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh January 27, 2017 1:10 pm 01/27/2017 01:10pm
In this Nov. 18, 2016, photo, the U.S. Capitol dome is seen at sunset on Capitol Hill in Washington. President-elect Donald Trump promises big tax cuts, a border wall and massive spending on infrastructure. That’s a recipe for bigger deficits that fiscal conservative Republicans have railed against during President Barack Obama’s tenure. Trump’s agenda runs counter to years of promises by congressional Republicans to try to balance the federal budget. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — i24 News, a 24/7 news cable news channel operating in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, will launch a U.S. version next month with headquarters in New York and a bureau in D.C.

The U.S. version will be initially carried on cable services owned by Altice USA, a division of Netherlands-based media company Altice NV. Altice acquired Cablevision Systems for $10 billion last year.

i24 News will launch in the U.S. Feb. 13, although it does not appear the channel will be available in the Washington region initially.

“Content is core to Altice’s global strategy, and this is an exciting step as we bring i24 News to the U.S. and provide refreshing, balanced content that will offer a new perspective on domestic and international news that consumers cannot watch anywhere else,” Altice CEO Dexter Goei said in a statement.

Altice says i24 News currently has more than 250 journalists. It says its U.S. channel staff will be about 50 people in New York and Washington combined.

A spokesperson for Altice USA would not say where the D.C. bureau would be located or who is staffing it, saying more details on programming, location and talent would come in the coming weeks.

In a news release, Altice said the New York headquarters is in Times Square.

Topics:
i24 jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Money News Washington, DC News
