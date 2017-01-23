Shake Shack giving away burgers to app users

WASHINGTON — Download Shake Shack’s new ordering app and you’ll get a free burger.

Shake Shack, which opened its first Washington-area location near Dupont Circle six years ago and has about a half-dozen locations here now, says it will give away a free single ShackBurger to anyone who downloads the new Shack App.

Airport and ballpark locations are excluded. Shake Shack has a location at Nationals Park.

The new mobile ordering Shack App is available for iOS. Shake Shack says an Android version is in development.

To get the free burger, you need to download the app by Feb. 28 and use the promo code “shackappy” at checkout.

The app also features a webcam stream from the original Shake Shack location, in New York’s Madison Square Park, which opened in 2004.

Shake Shack’s eligible locations in the Washington area include MGM National Harbor, Tysons Corner, Pentagon City, Dupont Circle, Union Station and 800 F St. NW.

