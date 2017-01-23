11:05 am, January 23, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Money News

Home » Breaking News » Money News » Shake Shack giving away…

Shake Shack giving away burgers to app users

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh January 23, 2017 10:55 am 01/23/2017 10:55am
Share
Shake Shack's new app comes with a free burger. (Courtesy Shake Shack)

WASHINGTON — Download Shake Shack’s new ordering app and you’ll get a free burger.

Shake Shack, which opened its first Washington-area location near Dupont Circle six years ago and has about a half-dozen locations here now, says it will give away a free single ShackBurger to anyone who downloads the new Shack App.

Airport and ballpark locations are excluded. Shake Shack has a location at Nationals Park.

The new mobile ordering Shack App is available for iOS. Shake Shack says an Android version is in development.

To get the free burger, you need to download the app by Feb. 28 and use the promo code “shackappy” at checkout.

The app also features a webcam stream from the original Shake Shack location, in New York’s Madison Square Park, which opened in 2004.

Shake Shack’s eligible locations in the Washington area include MGM National Harbor, Tysons Corner, Pentagon City, Dupont Circle, Union Station and 800 F St. NW.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
apps Breaking News Food News jeff clabaugh Living News Local News Money News shake shack
Home » Breaking News » Money News » Shake Shack giving away…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

Money News