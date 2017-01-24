4:28 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » McDonald's is handing out…

McDonald’s is handing out free bottles of its Big Mac special sauce

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh January 24, 2017 10:37 am 01/24/2017 10:37am
26 Shares
McDonald's will giuve out 10,000 bottles of its secret sauce on Thursday. (Courtesy McDonald's)

WASHINGTON — McDonald’s, which recently rolled out two new versions of its iconic Big Mac — the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac — will give away 10,000 bottles of the sauce that made the Big Mac famous at selected locations on Thursday.

The giveaway, on a first-come-first-served basis, a first for the fast-food chain.

The McDonald’s locations are being kept under wraps until Jan. 25. The D.C. location where a limited number of sauce bottles will be handed out will be posted at  mcdonaldsdmv.com.

In order to get the free bottle, customers must say the special code phrase “There’s a Big Mac for that.”

McDonald’s introduced the Big Mac in 1968, but the special sauce name comes from a 1975 advertising campaign that rattled off the list of Big Mac ingredients (“Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun”).

McDonald’s still calls the sauce recipe secret, though it is a variation on Thousand Island dressing, including mayonnaise, pickle relish, mustard, vinegar and spices.

McDonald’s does say the sauce must be refrigerated, so customers should plan accordingly when trying to get a bottle.

They also will make a special bottle number 10,001, which will be auctioned off on Friday to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Food News jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News mcdonalds Money News secret sauce Special Sauce
Home » Latest News » Money News » McDonald's is handing out…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Money News