WASHINGTON — McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide, which says it opened an average of one new hotel a day last year, has a new flag to fly.

Hilton has launched Tapestry Collection by Hilton, its 14th hotel brand.

Seven Tapestry Collection hotels will open in Syracuse; Chicago; Nashville; Warren, New Jersey; Hampton, Virginia; and Indianapolis. Hilton says it has an additional 35 Tapestry Collection deals in process.

It is the second “collection” brand for Hilton — independent properties in the upscale category. It opened Curio — A Collection by Hilton in 2014, and now has 30 Curio hotel properties.

It was a busy 2016 for Hilton.

The chain says it approved 106,000 new rooms last year, started construction on 76,000 rooms and delivered 45,000 rooms, for a 66 percent rate of growth. Hilton’s properties had 150 million guests in 2016.

It also launched the Tru by Hilton brand last year, which it says is now Hilton’s fastest-growing brand, with 400 deals either signed or in progress.

Bethesda, Maryland-based rival Marriott International also had a banner year, with a record 55,000 rooms added in 2016, not counting the 381,000 rooms it gained from its acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Marriott now operates or franchises more than 6,000 hotels. Hilton has about 4,900 properties globally.

