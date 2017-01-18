Groundbreaking soon on $100M Union Market apartments

WASHINGTON — After two years of planning, Federal Capital Partners, Level 2 Development and Clark Enterprises Inc. break ground in the coming weeks on a $100 million apartment community in the rapidly expanding Union Market area.

The 12-story building called The Highline is going up at 320 Florida Avenue NE. It will include 318 luxury apartments, including four penthouses, and 10,000 square feet of ground level retail space.

Federal Capital Partners said The Highline was inspired by New York’s meatpacking district and Manhattan’s elevated High Line park.

The company described the building as modern-industrial architecture with warehouse-style windows and industrial-framed glass cubes that weave in and out of the facade at varying depths.

The project will also include a park adjacent to the building to serve as a pedestrian connection between the NoMa/Gallaudet Red Line Metro Station and the Union Market neighborhood.

Building amenities will include a rooftop pool and 105 bicycle parking spaces.

The building also aims for LEED Silver certification, with a green roof, bio-retention facility and energy-efficient design.

The company said The Highline is expected to deliver in the first half of 2018.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.