What’s open and what’s closed on Memorial Day 2017

WASHINGTON — The Memorial Day holiday means lots of changes and closures to transportation and government services. Here’s a look at what’s open, and when, across the area:

The federal government will be closed, as will most local government offices in the D.C. area. No mail, except Express Mail, will be delivered.

Most banks will be closed.

Roads and transit

Metro buses will run on a Sunday schedule. The Metrorail system is open 7 a.m. to midnight, and trains will run on a Sunday schedule. Parking will be free at all Metro lots.

Neither MARC or VRE trains will run Monday.

HOV restrictions are lifted in Virginia.

DC

Emergency parking bans will be in effect along Constitution Avenue NW from 7th to 17 streets for the Memorial Day Parade. The signs will list the hours the ban will be in effect.

The District will not enforce parking meters, residential permit parking or rush-hour lane restrictions on Monday, except along the streetcar line.

(That includes the area around Nationals Park, since the Nats will be playing out of town. Parking rules will be enforced around the stadium on Sunday.)

Trash and recycling collections will slide to the next day for the rest of the week, in once-a-week and twice-a-week collection neighborhoods.

Libraries will be closed.

Maryland

Montgomery County

County office are closed,

Libraries are closed.

County liquor stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Recreation centers will be closed; indoor and outdoor aquatics centers will be open until 6 p.m.

Ride On buses will run on a Sunday schedule.

Trash and recycling pickup on and after the holiday will slide one day later this week.

Parking at public garages, lots and meters is free.

The transfer station is closed Monday; it will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Check the county parks’ website to see which parks are open.

Prince George’s County

County offices are closed.

Recycling facilities are closed.

TheBus will not run.

Trash collection, curbside recycling collection and bulky trash collection will resume May 30.

Libraries will be closed.

Virginia

Alexandria

No trash or recycling pickup; all collections will slide one day later for the rest of the week.

Government offices and courts are closed

All libraries are closed

The Old Town and Memorial outdoor pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Chinquapin Park Recreation Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the Charles Houston Recreation Center, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other recreation centers will be closed

Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day all week

The DASH bus will run on a Sunday schedule.

The King Street Trolley runs every 15 minutes.

Arlington County

ART routes 41,45,51,55 and 87 will run on Sunday schedules; other ART buses won’t run.

Trash and recycling will be picked up as usual, as will special collection services.

No enforcement at parking meters.

Park grounds will be open. Community centers will be closed.

Libraries will be closed.

Fairfax County

The Office of Elections is closed; there’s no in-person absentee voting.

Libraries are closed.

The Fairfax Connector is on a Sunday schedule.

Fastran services will not run.

Community centers will be closed.

Rec centers are open except for the George Washington RECenter.

County parks are open, but hours vary. Check the list.

For trash and recycling information, call your provider. If you have a private collector, check the list.

Loudoun County

Leesburg will have trash pickup.

The Premium Commuter Bus and Metro Connection services will not run. Some Friday buses will depart early from D.C., Crystal City, the Pentagon and Rosslyn. Check the Loudoun County Transit site.

Prince William County

All libraries are closed all weekend, as well as Monday.

