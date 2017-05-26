Memorial Day weekend events and road closures

WASHINGTON — Memorial Day weekend in D.C. means parades, concerts and of course Rolling Thunder.

Whether you plan to participate or will try to avoid the many related road closures, here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s biggest events.

30th Rolling Thunder “Ride for Freedom”

When: noon, Sunday, May 28

Where: Departs the Pentagon and ends at Franklin D. Roosevelt Park near the Lincoln Memorial.

What you need to know: The town of Herndon will send off the riders from Town Hall Square. Riders will line up at 9 a.m. Riders will also travel along the 95/395 Express Lanes to reach the Pentagon rally area, which opens at 7 a.m.

Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd to 3rd streets NW

3rd Street SW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Independence Avenue SW from 3rd Street SW to West Potomac Park SW

14th Street Bridge northbound — traffic will be diverted onto eastbound I-395(SE/SW Freeway)

12th Street Tunnel northbound

9th Street Tunnel southbound

Note: The 3rd Street Tunnel will remain open however motorists should expect heavier traffic.

Arlington/Park Service Road Closures 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Memorial Circle

Memorial Bridge

Note: To access Arlington National Cemetery take southbound George Washington Memorial Parkway or northbound Route 110.

Arlington County Road Closures 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Washington Boulevard (Route 27) from Interstate 395 to Memorial Bridge

95/395 Express Lanes Closed 7:30 to 11 a.m.

The northbound lanes will close to traffic to allow Rolling Thunder to use the lanes. Riders will enter the lanes via Opitz Boulevard and continue to use the lanes along Interstate 395 to the Pentagon. The lanes will reopen to the public about 11 a.m. in the northbound direction.

Memorial Day Concert

When: 8 p.m., Sunday, May 28 — gates open at 5 p.m. (The dress rehearsal will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday — gates open at 5 p.m.)

Where: West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol

What you need to know: Find details about the lineup here. The concert will be broadcast live on PBS stations.

Public Entrance and Security Screening:

North/Senate side: 3rd Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW

South/House side: 3rd Street SW and Maryland Avenue SW

Prohibited items:

Alcoholic beverages

Pets (other than service animals)

Bicycles

Firearms and ammunition (real or simulated)

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Knives, blades or sharp objects (of any length)

Laser pointers, signs, posters

Mace, pepper spray, sticks, poles

Electric stun guns

Martial arts weapons or devices

Umbrellas larger 36 inches in diameter (those smaller than 36 inches will be allowed)

Pocket or hand tools such as a “Leatherman”

Sealed packages, large boxes, duffel bags, suitcases

Drones, model rockets, remote or manually-controlled model gliders, model airplanes or unmanned aircraft, model boats and/or cars, and other unmanned ground or aircraft systems

Road closures and parking restrictions from 12 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

1st Street SW/NW from Independence Avenue to Constitution Avenue

Maryland Avenue SW from 1st to 3rd streets

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 1st to 3rd streets

Note: Beginning Wednesday, 1st Street between Garfield and Peace circles will be reduced just one northbound and one southbound lane. Motorists should expect intermittent road closures.

Wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery

When: 11 a.m., Monday, May 29

Where: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and Arlington Memorial Amphitheater

What you need to know: The ceremony is free and open to the public. Seats in the amphitheater are first come, first served. Those attending should plan to arrive by 9:30 a.m. Free parking will be available at the welcome center and shuttle service will be provided. Find more events at the cemetery this weekend.

Prohibited items:

large bags or backpacks

firearms and weapons of any type

laser pointers

aerosol containers

soda cans

umbrellas

coolers

picnic baskets

tripods

lighters

screwdrivers (or similar tools)

air horns

personal protection sprays

insulated beverage containers

Clear plastic water bottles are permitted.

National Memorial Day Parade

When: 2 p.m., Monday, May 29

Where: Constitution Avenue from 7th Street NW to 17th Street NW

What you need to know: The annual parade will feature bands, more than 1,000 active military personnel, singer Daughtry and the USO Show Troupe.

Road Closures from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 6th to 9th streets NW

Road Closures from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Constitution Avenue from 6th to 23rd streets NW

