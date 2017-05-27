Memorial Day News

Home » Latest News » Living News » Holiday News » Memorial Day News » Motorcycles, riders receive blessings…

Motorcycles, riders receive blessings before Rolling Thunder

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP May 27, 2017 12:03 am 05/27/2017 12:03am
Share

Dozens of motorcycle riders parked their motorcycles in front of Northwest D.C.'s National Cathedral for the annual Blessing of the Bikes.

WASHINGTON — Prayers, the ringing of a bell and the roar of motorcycle engines were all heard Friday evening outside Washington National Cathedral in Northwest D.C.

Related Stories

Dozens of motorcycle riders parked their motorcycles in a courtyard in front of the cathedral for the annual Blessing of the Bikes.

The riders are visiting from such places as New Jersey, Florida, South Carolina and Canada to take part in this weekend’s 30th anniversary of the Rolling Thunder demonstration.

Members of the clergy blessed the riders and bikes with holy water and prayers that God will keep them safe.

The event included a two-bell ceremony to honor those who have died while in service to the country, those still missing in action and those on active duty.

Sunday morning, Washington National Cathedral will host a national service commemorating Memorial Day.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
bike blessing Latest News Local News Memorial Day News michelle basch motorcycles national cathedral rolling thunder Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Holiday News » Memorial Day News » Motorcycles, riders receive blessings…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Best burgers in DC
Top 10 wines for any occasion
Victims of the Manchester bombing
Best US landmarks to visit
Ranking every ‘Star Wars’ movie ever made
Sir Roger Moore, 1927-2017
Today in History: May 26
Billboard Music Awards
New shark exhibit
NoMa murals
Pippa Middleton marries
Lower Delaware restaurants
OC restaurants
Manchester Arena blast
Celebrity birthdays May 21-27
2017 Cannes Film Festival
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Where presidential kids went to school
Cicadas emerging
16 new water park additions for 2017
Miss USA 2017
Kentucky Derby fashion
Where to take your family when they visit DC
2017 local deaths of note