WASHINGTON — It was an especially event-filled Saturday in D.C. with rallies, a street festival and a 5K race.

On the National Mall, different groups converged for their particular causes, including fans of rap group Insane Clown Posse known as juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters.

See how these groups gathered in the District:

Fonz Tobin, 25, from Albuquerque, N.M., holds up a sign in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, as he joins other supporters of the rap group Insane Clown Posse, during a rally Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, to protest and demand that the FBI rescind its classification of the juggalos as “loosely organized hybrid gang.”(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

