Photos: New look for White House’s West Wing after renovations

August 23, 2017 3:17 pm 08/23/2017 03:17pm
WASHINGTON — After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump’s Oval Office has a new look.

As part of the renovations undertaken to the White House’s West Wing, the Oval Office received new wallpaper, reportedly hand-picked by the president, himself, according to CBS News. Crews also installed a new HVAC system, laid out new carpeting and gave the place a fresh coat of paint.

The reno project took nearly three weeks and involved 200 workers, CBS reported. Get a glimpse of the new Oval Office look, plus see crews in action working on the renovation.

Related Gallery

Photos: White House’s West Wing getting a makeover

While President Trump is away, the White House’s West Wing is getting an face-lift. Crews have stripped the Oval Office, laid new carpet, spruced up the paint and carried out other renovations. See photos.

donald trump Government News Latest News oval office oval office renovation Photo Galleries Washington, DC News west wing White House White House renovation
