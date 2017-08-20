Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 20-26

Here are some celebrities having a birthday this week.

“Today” show weatherman Al Roker is 63 on Aug. 20. FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Al Roker arrives at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. A New York City taxi driver who black NBC “Today” show weatherman Roker said passed him by in favor of picking up another fare for racial reasons has pleaded guilty to a service refusal violation and has been fined. The Taxi and Limousine Commission says driver Mahabur Rahman made his plea in Dec. 2015, and was fined $500. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Aug. 20: News anchor Connie Chung is 71. Trombone player Jimmy Pankow of Chicago is 70. Actor Ray Wise (”Reaper,” `’Twin Peaks”) is 70. Actor John Noble (”Lord of the Rings” films) is 69. Singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 69. Singer Rudy Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 65. Actor-director Peter Horton (”thirtysomething”) is 64. “Today” show weatherman Al Roker is 63. Actress Joan Allen is 61. Actor James Marsters (”Angel,” `’Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 55. Rapper KRS-One is 52. Actor Billy Gardell (”Mike and Molly”) is 48. Singer Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit is 47. Guitarist Brad Avery of Third Day is 46. Actor Misha Collins (”Supernatural”) is 43. Singer Monique Powell of Save Ferris is 42. Actor Ben Barnes (”Westworld,” `’Prince Caspian”) is 36. Actress Meghan Ory (”One Upon a Time”) is 35. Actor Andrew Garfield is 34. Singer-actress Demi Lovato is 25.

Aug. 21: Actor-filmmaker-writer Melvin Van Peebles is 85. Singer Kenny Rogers is 79. Actor Clarence Williams III (”The Mod Squad”) is 78. Singer Harold Reid of the Statler Brothers is 78. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 76. Actress Patty McCormack (”The Roper”) is 72. Singer Carl Giammarese of The Buckinghams is 70. Actress Loretta Devine (”Boston Public”) is 68. Newsman Harry Smith is 66. Singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath) is 65. Guitarist Nick Kane (The Mavericks) is 63. Actress Kim Cattrall is 61. Singer Serj Tankian of System of a Down is 50. Actress Carrie-Anne Moss (”The Matrix,” `’Chocolat”) is 47. Musician Liam Howlett of Prodigy is 46. Actress Alicia Witt (”Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” `’Cybill”) is 42. Singer Kelis is 38. Actor Diego Klattenhoff (”The Blacklist”) is 38. TV personality Brody Jenner (”The Hills”) is 34. Comedian Brooks Wheelan (”Saturday Night Live”) is 31. Actor Cody Kasch (”Desperate Housewives”) is 30. Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 29. Actress Hayden Panettiere (”Nashville,” `’Heroes”) is 28. Actor RJ Mitte (”Breaking Bad”) is 25.

Aug. 22: Actress Valerie Harper is 78. Correspondent Steve Kroft (”60 Minutes”) is 72. Actress Cindy Williams (”Laverne and Shirley”) is 70. Guitarist David Marks of The Beach Boys is 69. Guitarist Vernon Reid of Living Colour is 59. Country singer Collin Raye is 57. Singer Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears is 56. Drummer Debbi Peterson of The Bangles is 56. Guitarist Gary Lee Conner of Screaming Trees is 55. Singer Tori Amos is 54. Country singer Mila Mason is 54. Keyboardist James DeBarge of DeBarge is 54. Rapper GZA (Wu-Tang Clan) is 51. Actor Ty Burrell (”Modern Family”) is 50. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 47. Actress Melinda Page Hamilton (”Devious Maids,” `’Mad Men,”) is 46. Guitarist Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty is 45. Rapper Beenie Man is 44. Singer Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys is 44. Comedian Kristen Wiig (”Bridesmaids,” `’Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Actress Jenna Leigh Green (”Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 43. Keyboardist Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket is 43. Bassist Dean Back of Theory of a Deadman is 42. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden is 39. Guitarist Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan is 39.

Aug. 23: Actress Vera Miles is 87. Actress Barbara Eden is 86. Satirist Mark Russell is 85. Actor Richard Sanders (”WKRP in Cincinnati”) is 77. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 70. Singer Linda Thompson is 70. Actor David Robb (”Downton Abbey”) is 70. Country fiddler-singer Woody Paul of Riders in the Sky is 68. Actress Shelley Long is 68. Singer-actor Rick Springfield is 68. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 66. Guitarist Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 56. Singer-bassist Ira Dean of Trick Pony is 48. Actor Jay Mohr is 47. Actor Ray Park (”X-Men,” `’The Phantom Menace”) is 43. Singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes is 39. Actress Joanna Froggatt (”Downton Abbey”) is 37. Saxophonist Andy Wild of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 36. Musician Sky Blu of LMFAO is 31.

Aug. 24: Singer Marshall Thompson of The Chi-Lites is 75. Keyboardist Ken Hensley (Uriah Heep) is 72. Actress Ann Archer is 70. Actor Joe Regalbuto (”Murphy Brown”) is 68. Actor Kevin Dunn (”Samantha Who?”) is 62. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 59. Talk-show host Craig Kilborn is 55. Singer John Bush (Anthrax) is 54. Actress Marlee Matlin is 52. Newsman David Gregory (”Meet the Press”) is 47. Country singer Kristyn Osborn of SheDaisy is 47. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 44. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo (”CSI: New York”) is 44. Actor Alex O’Loughlin (”Hawaii Five-0”) is 41. Actor Chad Michael Murray (”One Tree Hill,” `’A Cinderella Story”) is 36. Actor Rupert Grint is 29.

Aug. 25: Actor Sean Connery is 87. Actor Page Johnson (”Finnegan’s Wake”) is 87. Talk-show host Regis Philbin is 86. Actor Tom Skerritt is 84. Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter is 84. Singer Walter Williams of The O’Jays is 74. Actor Anthony Heald (”Boston Public”) is 43. Singer Henry Paul of BlackHawk (and The Outlaws) is 68. Bassist Gene Simmons of Kiss is 68. Singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 66. Keyboardist Geoff Downes of Asia is 65. Musician Elvis Costello is 63. Director Tim Burton is 59. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 56. Actress Ally Walker (”Profiler”) is 56. Actress Joanne Whalley is 56. Guitarist Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard is 55. Actor Blair Underwood is 53. Actor Robert Maschio (”Scrubs”) is 51. DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy is 51. Singer Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is 50. TV chef Rachael Ray is 49. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 47. Model Claudia Schiffer is 47. Actor Alexander Skarsgard (”Big Little Lies,” `’True Blood”) is 41. Actor Kel Mitchell (”Kenan and Kel”) is 39. Actress Rachel Bilson (”The O.C.”) is 36. Actress Blake Lively is 30.

Aug. 26: Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 72. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 68. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 57. Guitarist Jimmy Olander of Diamond Rio is 56. Actor Chris Burke (”Life Goes On”) is 52. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 51. Guitarist Dan Vickrey of Counting Crows is 51. Drummer Adrian Young of No Doubt is 48. Actress Melissa McCarthy is 47. Singer Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman is 42. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 37. Actor Chris Pine is 37. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 32. Actor Evan Ross (”The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”) is 29. Actor Dylan O’Brien (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 26. Actress Keke Palmer (”Akeelah and the Bee”) is 24.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.