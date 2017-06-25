Today in History: June 25

Here’s a look at things that have happened on this date in history.

Here, three South Korean riflemen man a position in the hills as they watch movement of Communist troops in the area beneath them. (AP Photo)

In 1950, war broke out in Korea as forces from the communist North invaded the South.

Today is Sunday, June 25, the 176th day of 2017.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 25, 1967, the Beatles performed their new song “All You Need Is Love” during the closing segment of “Our World,” the first-ever live international telecast which was carried by satellite from 14 countries.

On this date:

In 1530, the Augsburg Confession, a statement outlining the articles of faith of the Lutheran Church, was presented to Holy Roman Emperor Charles V at the Diet of Augsburg.

In 1788, Virginia ratified the U.S. Constitution.

In 1867, barbed wire was patented by Lucien B. Smith of Kent, Ohio.

In 1876, Lt. Col. Colonel George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.

In 1910, President William Howard Taft signed the White-Slave Traffic Act, more popularly known as the Mann Act, which made it illegal to transport women across state lines for “immoral” purposes.

In 1938, the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 was enacted.

In 1947, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.

In 1950, war broke out in Korea as forces from the communist North invaded the South.

In 1973, former White House Counsel John W. Dean began testifying before the Senate Watergate Committee, implicating top administration officials, including President Richard Nixon as well as himself, in the Watergate scandal and cover-up.

In 1981, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that male-only draft registration was constitutional.

In 1997, oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau died in Paris at age 87.

In 2009, death claimed Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” in Los Angeles at age 50 and actress Farrah Fawcett in Santa Monica, California, at age 62.

Ten years ago: A suicide bomber blew himself up in the midst of a gathering of U.S.-allied tribal sheiks at a Baghdad hotel, killing 13 people. Robert Zoellick (ZEHL’-ik) won unanimous approval of the World Bank’s board to become the institution’s next president. World Wrestling Entertainment star Chris Benoit (ben-WAH’), his wife and 7-year-old son were found dead in their Fayetteville, Georgia, home (authorities concluded that Benoit strangled his family, then killed himself). A judge in Washington, D.C. ruled in favor of a dry cleaner sued by a dissatisfied customer who was demanding $54 million for his misplaced pants.

Five years ago: A divided U.S. Supreme Court threw out major parts of Arizona’s tough crackdown on people living in the U.S. without legal permission, while unanimously upholding the law’s most-discussed provision: requiring police to check the immigration status of those they stop for other reasons, but limiting the legal consequences. With BeBe Winans singing “God Bless America,” a final steel beam was lifted atop the new 4 World Trade Center in New York City.

One year ago: President Barack Obama called West Virginia Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin to extend his condolences for the lives lost in heavy flooding, and directed White House staff to coordinate closely with Tomblin’s team to make sure FEMA was providing all appropriate assistance. Pope Francis visited Armenia, where he recognized the Ottoman-era slaughter of Armenians as a genocide, prompting a harsh rebuttal from Turkey. Gunmen stormed a hotel in Somalia’s seaside capital, killing at least 14 victims in an attack claimed by the extremist group al-Shabab.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.