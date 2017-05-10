Photo Galleries

Home » Latest News » Photo Galleries » 10 things you probably…

10 things you probably didn’t know about John F. Kennedy

By Rick Massimo May 22, 2017 2:12 am 05/22/2017 02:12am
Share

WASHINGTON — President John F. Kennedy, whose 100th birthday is May 29, was one of the United States’ most celebrated presidents. From “ask not what your country can do for you” to “ich bin ein Berliner” to the Cuban missile crisis, his legend is filled with stories and momentous events that affect Americans to this day, and which virtually every American knows.

But there’s always something new to learn.

Test your knowledge of the 35th president with this collection of questions and answers, collected from the John F. Kennedy Library and several other sites.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
jfk john f. kennedy Latest News Photo Galleries
Home » Latest News » Photo Galleries » 10 things you probably…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Billboard Music Awards
Celebrity birthdays May 21-27
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Today in History: May 22
2017 Cannes Film Festival
Photos: 142nd Preakness Stakes
Crab joints to try
Where presidential kids went to school
Retirement spots with nice weather
Cicadas emerging
16 new water park additions for 2017
Miss USA 2017
Wizards vs. Celtics
Kentucky Derby fashion
What to buy at the farmers market in May
May Entertainment Guide 2017
2017 Outdoor Movie Guide
Graduation Day gift guide
Where to take your family when they visit DC
2017 local deaths of note