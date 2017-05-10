10 things you probably didn’t know about John F. Kennedy

WASHINGTON — President John F. Kennedy, whose 100th birthday is May 29, was one of the United States’ most celebrated presidents. From “ask not what your country can do for you” to “ich bin ein Berliner” to the Cuban missile crisis, his legend is filled with stories and momentous events that affect Americans to this day, and which virtually every American knows.
But there’s always something new to learn.
Test your knowledge of the 35th president with this collection of questions and answers, collected from the John F. Kennedy Library and several other sites.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.