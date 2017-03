As the cherry blossoms in the D.C. area peak and bloom, the best of the florets get the spotlight. Here are photos from the 2017 blossom season.

Cherry trees are at florets extended, the third stage of six on the way to peak bloom, according to the National Park Service. (Courtesy National Park Service)

If you have photos, send them to WTOP, @WTOP on Twitter, email talkback@wtop.com or submit them through the WTOP app.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.