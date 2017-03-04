Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 5-11

FILE – In this July 21, 2011 file photo, Penn Jillette, left, and Raymond Teller pose for a portrait at the LMT Music Lodge during Comic Con in San Diego. The comedy-and-magic duo said Thursday, March 19, 2015, they will play the Marquis Theatre in New York from July 7-Aug. 16. Tickets go on sale on April 16. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

March 5: Actor James B. Sikking (”Hill Street Blues,” `’Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 83. Actor Dean Stockwell (”JAG,” `’Quantum Leap”) is 81. Football player-turned-actor Fred Williamson is 79. Actress Samantha Eggar (”The Molly Maguires,” `’Dr. Doolittle”) is 78. Actor Michael Warren (”Soul Food,” `’Hill Street Blues”) is 71. Actor Eddie Hodges is 70. Singer Eddy Grant is 69. Keyboardist Alan Clark of Dire Straits is 65. Actress-comedian Marsha Warfield (”Night Court”) is 63. Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller is 62. Actress Adriana Barraza is 61. Singers Charlie and Craig Reid of The Proclaimers are 55. Guitarist John Frusciante is 47. Singer Rome is 47. Actor Kevin Connolly (”Entourage”) is 43. Actress Eva Mendes is 43. Actress Jolene Blalock (”Enterprise”) is 42. Model Niki Taylor is 42. Actress Kimberly McCullough (”General Hospital”) is 39. Actor Sterling Knight (”Sonny With A Chance”) is 28. Actor Jake Lloyd (”Star Wars” films) is 28.

March 6: Actress-writer Joanna Miles is 77. Actor Ben Murphy is 75. Singer Mary Wilson of The Supremes is 73. Drummer Hugh Grundy of The Zombies is 72. Guitarist David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is 71. Actress Anna Maria Horsford (”The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 70. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 70. Singer Kiki Dee is 70. TV personality John Stossel is 70. Actor Tom Arnold is 58. Actor D.L. Hughley (”The Hughleys”) is 53. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 53. Actor Shuler Hensley is 50. Actress Connie Britton (”Nashville”) is 50. Actress Moira Kelly is 49. Actress Amy Pietz (”Aliens in America,” `’Caroline in the City”) is 48. Guitarist Chris Broderick of Megadeth is 47. Country singer Trent Willmon is 44. Guitarist Shan Farmer of Ricochet is 43. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 43. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 40. Drummer Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend is 33. Actor Eli Marienthal is 31. Rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator is 26.

March 7: TV personality Willard Scott (”Today”) is 83. Actor Daniel J. Travanti (”Hill Street Blues”) is 77. Bassist Chris White of The Zombies is 74. Actor John Heard (”Big,” `’Home Alone” films) is 71. Singer Peter Wolf of The J. Geils Band is 71. Keyboardist Matthew Fisher of Procol Harum is 71. Guitarist Ernie Isley of The Isley Brothers is 65. Actor Bryan Cranston (”Breaking Bad”) is 61. Actress Donna Murphy (”Mercy Street,” `’Murder One”) is 58. Actress Mary Beth Evans (”Days of Our Lives”) is 56. Singer Taylor Dayne is 55. Actor Bill Brochtrup (”Major Crimes,” `’NYPD Blue”) is 54. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 53. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 53. Actor Jonathan Del Arco (”Major Crimes”) is 51. Drummer Randy Guss of Toad The Wet Sprocket is 50. Actress Rachel Weisz is 47. Actor Peter Sarsgaard (”Kinsey,” `’Garden State”) is 46. Actor Jay Duplass (”The Mindy Project”) is 44. Singer Sebastien Izambard of Il Divo is 44. Singer Hugo Ferreira of Tantric is 43. Actress Jenna Fischer (”The Office”) is 43. Actor Tobias Menzies (”Outlander,” `’Game of Thrones”) is 43. Actor TJ Thyne (”Bones”) is 42. Actress Laura Prepon (”Orange Is The New Black,” `’That `70s Show”) is 37. Actress Bel Powley (Film: “Diary of a Teenage Girl”) is 25.

March 8: Actress Sue Ane (correct) Langdon is 81. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 73. Actor-director Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is 72. Bassist Randy Meisner (The Eagles, Poco) is 71. Singer Peggy March is 69. Jazz pianist Billy Childs is 60. Singer Gary Numan is 59. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 58. Actor Aidan Quinn is 58. Guitarist Jimmy Dormire (Confederate Railroad) is 57. Actress Camryn Manheim (”The Practice”) is 56. Singer Shawn Mullins is 49. Actor Boris Kodjoe (”Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 44. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 41. Actor James Van Der Beek (”CSI: Cyber,” `’Dawson’s Creek”) is 40. Singer Kameelah Williams of 702 is 39. Actor Nick Zano (”Minority Report,” `’2 Broke Girls”) is 39. Singer Tom Chaplin of Keane is 38. Guitarist Andy Ross of OK Go is 38.

March 9: Singer-actress Keely Smith is 89. Singer Lloyd Price is 84. Actress Joyce Van Patten is 83. Country singer Mickey Gilley is 81. Actress Trish Van Devere is 76. Singer John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 75. Singer Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders is 75. TV anchor Charles Gibson is 74. Guitarist Robin Trower (Procol Harum) is 72. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 69. Guitarist Jimmie Fadden of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 69. Actress Linda Fiorentino (”Men In Black”) is 59. Actor Tom Amandes (”Eli Stone,” `’Parenthood”) is 58. Guitarist Rusty Hendrix of Confederate Railroad is 57. Actress Juliette Binoche (”Chocolat,” `’The English Patient”) is 53. Bassist Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five is 49. Drummer Shannon Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 47. Actor Emmanuel Lewis (”Webster”) is 46. Actress Jean Louisa Kelly (”Yes, Dear,” `’Mr. Holland’s Opus”) is 45. Actor Kerr Smith (”Life Unexpected,” `’Dawson’s Creek”) is 45. Actor Oscar Isaac (”Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 38. Rapper Chingy is 37. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler (”Criminal Minds”) is 37. Guitarist Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory is 36. Keyboardist Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes is 34. Actress Brittany Snow (”American Dreams,” `’Hairspray”) is 31. Rapper Bow Wow is 30. Rapper YG is 27. Actor Luis Armand Garcia (”George Lopez”) is 25. Actress Cierra Ramirez (”The Fosters”) is 22.

March 10: Bluegrass musician Norman Blake is 79. Actor Chuck Norris is 77. Singer Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean is 77. Actress Katharine Houghton (”Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner?”) is 75. Actor Richard Gant is 73. Guitarist Tom Scholz of Boston is 70. TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (”Shark Tank”) is 68. Actress Aloma Wright (”Scrubs”) is 67. Singer-guitarist Gary Louris of The Jayhawks is 62. Actress Shannon Tweed is 60. Actress Sharon Stone is 59. Bassist Gail Greenwood of L7 (and of Belly) is 57. Magician Lance Burton is 57. Actress Jasmine Guy is 55. Bassist Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam is 54. Music producer Rick Rubin is 54. Singer Edie Brickell is 51. Actor Stephen Mailer (”Reversal of Fortune”) is 51. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (”Grimm”) is 49. Actress Paget Brewster (”Criminal Minds”) is 48. Actor Jon Hamm (”Mad Men”) is 46. Country singer Daryle Singletary is 46. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 45. Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 43. Guitarist Jerry Horton of Papa Roach is 42. Actor Jeff Branson is 40. Singer Robin Thicke is 40. Singer Michael Barnes of Red is 38. Bassist Matt Asti of MGMT is 37. Singer Carrie Underwood is 34. Actress Olivia Wilde is 33. Singer Emeli Sande is 30. Country singer Rachel Reinert is 28. Actress Emily Osment (”Hannah Montana”) is 25.

March 11: Accordionist Flaco Jimenez of Texas Tornadoes is 78. Actress Tricia O’Neil (”Genghis Khan”) is 72. Actor Mark Metcalf (”Animal House”) is 71. Singer Mark Stein of Vanilla Fudge is 70. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 67. Movie director Jerry Zucker (”Airplane!” `’Ghost”) is 67. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine (”American Idol”) is 64. Country singer Jimmy Fortune of The Statler Brothers is 62. Singer Cheryl Lynn is 60. Actor Elias Koteas (”Chicago P.D.”) is 56. Actor Peter Berg (”Chicago Hope”) is 55. Actor Jeffrey Nordling (”Desperate Housewives”) is 55. Actress Alex Kingston (”ER”) is 54. Actor Wallace Langham (”CSI”) is 52. Singer Lisa Loeb is 49. Keyboardist Al Gamble of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 48. Singer Pete Droge is 48. Actor Terrence Howard (”Empire”) is 48. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 46. Musicians Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte are 38. Actor David Anders (”iZombie,” `’The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Singer LeToya Luckett (Destiny’s Child) is 36. Actress Thora Birch (”Ghost World,” `’American Beauty”) is 35. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 34.

