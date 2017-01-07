Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 8 to 14

Here are some stars celebrating their birthdays this week.

Jan. 8: Actor-comedian Larry Storch (”F Troop”) is 94. Former “Sunday Morning” host Charles Osgood is 84. Singer Shirley Bassey is 80.Game-show host Bob Eubanks (”The Newlywed Game”) is 79. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 77. Singer Anthony Gourdine of Little Anthony and the Imperials is 76. Actress Yvette Mimieux (”The Time Machine,” `’Where the Boys Are”) is 75. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley of The Marvelettes is 73. Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors is 71. Actress Harriet Sansom Harris (”Desperate Housewives”) is 62. Actress Michelle Forbes (”True Blood,” `’Homicide,” `’Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 52. Actress Maria Pitillo (”Providence”) is 52. Singer R. Kelly is 50. Bassist Jeff Abercrombie of Fuel is 48. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 44. Singer Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley is 41. Actress Amber Benson (”Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 40. Actress Gaby Hoffman (”Sleepless in Seattle,” `’Field of Dreams”) is 35. Guitarist Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo of Gym Class Heroes is 34.

Jan. 9: Author Judith Krantz is 89. Sports announcer Dick Enberg is 82. Singer Joan Baez is 76. Singer Roy Head is 76. Guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin is 73. Actor John Doman (”Gotham”) is 72. Singer Buster Poindexter is 67. Singer Crystal Gayle is 66. Actor J.K. Simmons (”Juno,” `’Spider-Man” movies) is 62. Actress Imelda Staunton (”Harry Potter” movies, “Vera Drake”) is 61. Guitarist Eric Erlandson (Hole) is 54. Actress Joely Richardson is 52. Guitarist Carl Bell of Fuel is 50. Singer Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth is 50. Singer Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band is 50. Actress Joey Lauren Adams (”Chasing Amy,” `’Big Daddy”) is 49. Actress Angela Bettis (”Carrie,” `’Girl, Interrupted”) is 44. Singer A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys is 39. Guitarist Drew Brown of OneRepublic is 33. Actress Nina Dobrev (”The Vampire Diaries”) is 27. Actor Tyree Brown (”Parenthood”) is 13.

Jan. 10: Singer Ronnie Hawkins of Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks is 82. Singer Rod Stewart is 72. Singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen of Steely Dan is 69. Singer Pat Benatar is 64. Guitarist Michael Schenker (Scorpions) is 62. Singer Shawn Colvin is 61. Singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 58. Actor Evan Handler (”Sex and the City,” `’Californication”) is 56. Singer Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 53. Actress Trini Alvarado is 50. Singer Brent Smith of Shinedown is 39. Rapper Chris Smith of Kris Kross is 38.

Jan. 11: Actor Felix Silla (Cousin Itt on “The Addams Family,” `’Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”) is 80. Director Joel Zwick (”My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 75. Country singer Naomi Judd is 71. Actress Phyllis Logan (”Downton Abbey”) is 61. Guitarist Vicki Peterson of The Bangles is 59. Actress Kim Coles (”Living Single”) is 55. Guitarist Tom Dumont of No Doubt is 49. Singer Mary J. Blige is 46. Musician Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers is 46. Actress Amanda Peet is 45. Actress Aja Naomi King (”How To Get Away With Murder”) is 32. Pop singer Cody Simpson is 20.

Jan. 12: Actress Katherine MacGregor (”Little House on the Prairie”) is 92. Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 78. Actor Anthony Andrews is 69. Actress Kirstie Alley is 66. Radio personality Rush Limbaugh is 66. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 65. Radio personality Howard Stern is 63. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 59. Keyboardist Charlie Gillingham of Counting Crows is 57. Actor Oliver Platt is 57. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 52. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 50. Model Vendela is 50. Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine is 47. Rapper Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan is 47. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 44. Bassist Matt Wong of Reel Big Fish is 44. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) of the Spice Girls is 43. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 39. Singer Amerie is 37. Actress Naya Rivera (”Glee”) is 30. Singer Zayn (One Direction) is 24. Singer Ella Henderson is 21.

Jan. 13: Actress Frances Sternhagen is 87. Comedian Rip Taylor is 83. Actor Charlie Brill is 79. Actor Billy Gray (”Father Knows Best”) is 79. Actor Richard Moll (”Night Court”) is 74. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 63. Drummer Fred White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 62. Actor Kevin Anderson (”Nothing Sacred”) is 57. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (”Veep,” `’Seinfeld”) is 56. Singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson of Madness is 56. Country singer Trace Adkins is 55. Actress Penelope Ann Miller is 53. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 51. Actress Traci Bingham (”Baywatch”) is 49. Writer-producer Shonda Rhimes (”Scandal,” `’Grey’s Anatomy,” `’Private Practice “) is 47. Actress Nicole Eggert (”Baywatch,” `’Charles in Charge”) is 45. Actor Orlando Bloom is 40. Actor Liam Hemsworth (”The Hunger Games”) is 27.

Jan. 14: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 81. Singer Jack Jones is 79. Actress Faye Dunaway is 76. Actress Holland Taylor (”Two and a Half Men,” `’The Practice”) is 74. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 69. Actor Carl Weathers is 69. Singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 58. Rapper Slick Rick is 52. Actor-producer Dan Schneider (”Head of the Class”) is 51. Actress Emily Watson (”Breaking the Waves”) is 50. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes (”Mr. Rhodes”) is 50. Guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) is 50. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 49. Actor Jason Bateman is 48. Musician Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters and Nirvana is 48. Actor Kevin Durand (”Lost,” `’Fruitvale Station”) is 43. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon is 35. Singer-actor Grant Gustin (”The Flash”) is 27.

